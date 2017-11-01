Local Law Enforcement Collects Drugs For Disposal

The Bradley County Sheriffs Office recently took part in the "drug take back program day." The office collected 116.72 pounds of legal drugs to be deposed of. The drugs were delivered to the Sheriffs Office by individuals The program is set up to give people a way to safely get rid of old, expired or no longer needed narcotics and to keep them out of the hands of those who might illegally use them and to keep them out of our waste system.
Deposit boxes for drugs to be dropped off are available in the Bradley County Sheriffs Office and the Warren Police Department. Items can be brought to the Sheriffs Office during regular business hours and 24 hours a day at the Warren Police Department.
It is important to promptly and safely depose of unused or out of date drugs.
