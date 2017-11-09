Thursday, November 9, 2017

Mainline Health Systems Creates Endowment With $51,000 Gift To UAM Foundation Fund

Members of Mainline Health Systems, Incorporated joined UAM officials at the official presentation of a $51,000 gift to the UAM Foundation Fund. Pictured from left are (seated) Dr. Peggy Doss, vice chancellor for academic affairs, Mary Hollins-Scott, Mainline Health board member, UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes, Gary Allan Nichols, Mainline chief executive officer, Jennifer Hill, granddaughter of Mainline founder Betty Gay Shuler, (standing) Byron Montgomery, assistant clinical director, Roxanne Smith, accounting specialist for the UAM Foundation Fund, Britney Milligan, project manager for university relations, Dr. John Davis, director of university relations, Ron Miller, chairman of the board of Mainline Health, Amanda Gilbert, Mainline director of grants management, Lacy Nowlen, Mainline director of nursing, Jeni Barham, Mainline quality director, and Tafta McCain, Mainline chief financial officers.
         MONTICELLO, AR — Mainline Health Systems, Incorporated of southeast Arkansas has presented a $51,000 gift to the University of Arkansas at Monticello Foundation Fund to honor Mainline's founder and first director, Betty Gay Shuler.
          The gift will create an endowed scholarship to be presented each fall and spring semester. A recipient of the Mainline Health Systems, Incorporated Endowed Scholarship must be a resident of Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, Drew or Lincoln County, a junior or senior with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better, and a major in a pre-professional medical field such as pre-medical, pre-dental, pre-pharmacy, or pre-physical therapy.
          "On behalf of the university and the students who will benefit from this generous gift, I want to thank Mainline Health Systems," said UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes. "Endowed scholarships don't just help today's students. They create a legacy for future generations."
          Mainline Health Systems is a non-profit organization providing "affordable medical and dental care for the residents of southeast Arkansas since 1978." Established in Portland, Ark., , Mainline Health Systems has grown to 10 locations in Ashley, Chicot, Drew, and Lincoln counties.
          According to Mainline's website, the organization's healthcare professionals treat thousands of patients who either have no insurance or not enough insurance to cover essential health services.
          For more information, contact Dr. John Davis, director of university relations, at (870) 460-1028.


