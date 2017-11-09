Mainline Health Systems Creates Endowment With $51,000 Gift To UAM Foundation Fund

The gift will create an endowed scholarship to be presented each fall and spring semester. A recipient of the Mainline Health Systems, Incorporated Endowed Scholarship must be a resident of Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, Drew or Lincoln County, a junior or senior with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better, and a major in a pre-professional medical field such as pre-medical, pre-dental, pre-pharmacy, or pre-physical therapy.
"On behalf of the university and the students who will benefit from this generous gift, I want to thank Mainline Health Systems," said UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes. "Endowed scholarships don't just help today's students. They create a legacy for future generations."
Mainline Health Systems is a non-profit organization providing "affordable medical and dental care for the residents of southeast Arkansas since 1978." Established in Portland, Ark., , Mainline Health Systems has grown to 10 locations in Ashley, Chicot, Drew, and Lincoln counties.
According to Mainline's website, the organization's healthcare professionals treat thousands of patients who either have no insurance or not enough insurance to cover essential health services.
For more information, contact Dr. John Davis, director of university relations, at (870) 460-1028.
