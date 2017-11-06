One Month Art Gallery To Soon Open Featuring The Art of Rob Reep

|Rob Reep painting, "Fresh Birds," will be featured
in the one month holiday art gallery.
Reep, a landscape and portrait oil painter has had works shown in galleries as far away as the Western Slope of Colorado. The Warren art show will showcase the the bulk of Reep's work from the past several years.
"While I've had shows elsewhere and out west, many people in and around Warren have never had the opportunity to see these paintings up close, so I'm extremely excited to be able to share my work with my own local community," said Reep.
In an effort to make the one month gallery more accessible for locals and to create a more festive holiday atmosphere, the gallery will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from November 25 until December 23. Wednesdays through Saturday hours will be 11am-8pm. Sundays hours will be 1pm-5pm. Guests are invited to come in each day to enjoy the beautiful artwork of Rob and have a cup of coffee and a snack. On select days other activities will be going on in the gallery. Some days you may come in to see Rob actually conducting live painting demonstrations or a musician playing holiday music. "I want to invite everyone to come enjoy these paintings, and that's part of the reason we will be open till 8:00 p.m.," Reep stated.
"All of the artwork will be available to purchase, but even if you have no intentions of purchasing a single painting, please stop by, if for nothing else, to simply take a gander and enjoy some of these beautiful landscapes and portraits," he continued. From duck hunting scenes to grandiose mountain landscapes, Reep's collection is really something to see and contains a subject for just about everyone. A number of the paintings have never been viewed publicly, so you will be seeing some artwork as it makes its premiere to the world.
There will be a grand opening event November 25, at 5:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to drop by, enjoy a night of art, discussion, and of course a few snacks.
The gallery will also be open for a Christmas open house at the same time as other downtown merchants. Furthermore, on the day of the Warren Christmas Parade, December 7, the gallery will be open for extended hours to accommodate the downtown crowd.
"If you've never been to an art gallery before, I would love for you to stop by and see what it's all about," said Reep.
Guests are invited to come in and sign up for a drawing to win $100.
