Forestry Quiz Bowl Team Reaches Final Four At National SAF Competition

Two on Team from Warren
Members of the Forestry Club and student chapter of the Society of American Foresters (SAF) at the University of Arkansas at Monticello reached the final four in the National SAF Quiz Bowl competition held recently in Albuquerque, N.M. The Quiz Bowl was part of the national meeting of the Society of American Foresters and featured 32 forestry and natural resources teams from across the nation. UAM defeated Oregon State, Green River College and LSU before falling to Mississippi State in the semifinals. UAM and Humboldt State finished tied for third. UAM students attending the conference, including those on the Quiz Bowl team, were (from left) Caleb Wilson, Quiz Bowl captain and a junior from Elwood Neb., Brody Nosal, Quiz Bowl team and a junior from Sherwood, Greg Craig, a junior from Mena, Mikaela Farmer, a junior from Randolph Center, Vt., Kaitlyn Barnes, a freshman from Warren, Tyler Raines, Quiz Bowl team and a junior from Warren, Jeffrey Hanson, a freshman from Fouke, Brison Darling, a freshman from Morrilton, and Cole Shaver, a junior from Monticello. (Not pictured: Richard Sample, graduate student from Winslow and a member of the Quiz Bowl team.)
