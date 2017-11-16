Packed House Attends Intermodal Board Meeting

Commissioner Moore told those present that moving the money was not his idea, but he thinks it makes sense and that it will help push the entire I-69 project in Arkansas forward. It was pointed out by several in attendance that Nita McDaniels, who is Executive Director of the Monticello Economic Development Commission and a member of the intermodal board, was the one who approached Commissoner Moore about reallocating the money to the east. She confirmed that statement and said she did so after being encouraged to ask about the legality of doing so by leadership of the Monticello MEDC and political leaders in Drew County. She went on to say that getting some construction completed east of Monticello will benefit industry in Drew, Ashley and Desha Counties and will be good for Bradley. A major concern in Drew County voiced by Drew County Judge Robert Akin, is that beginning construction of the western portion of the Monticello Bypass, without completing all the overpasses and on and off ramps, will disrupt traffic and cause hardships on people who live along that portion of the corridor.
Members of the board from Bradley County spoke in favor of leaving the money programed as is, indicating that there were good economic reason for completing the western Bypass first. Among those speaking were Roger George, Dr. Bob Smalling and Intermodal Chairman Lipton.
The discussion went on for some time it was evident that is some disagreement and strong feelings on the issue. Commissioner Moore stated that while he believes the move has merit, he wants to hear from all parties. Director Bennett stated that the facts of why this is being considered have been known for some time and it is not unusual for the highway commission to make changes as circumstances change. No action was taken by the board.
In other business, it was announced that the intermodal should receive some $75,000.00 a year beginning in 2018 from the Highway Department based upon legislation that reallocates some road funds. Unless the law is altered, the intermodals throughout Arkansas should continue to be appropriated $75,000.00 annually.
The board approved the financial report and briefly heard about continuing effortes to solve the isue of crossing the rail line within the intermodal park.
No comments:
Post a Comment