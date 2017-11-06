Plans Released For Veterans Day

There will be a Veterans Day Program, hosted by EAST at Warren High School, Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Warren Cultural Center. The program will begin at 10:00 A.M. and guest are asked to be seated by 9:45 A.M. The program will consist of Presentation of the colors by the Warren High School JRROTC, the National Anthem sang by the Warren High School Choir, selections from the ABC Preschool Program, recognition of Veterans attending, a film produced by EAST and the guest speaker, Command Sergeant Major (retired) Jessie Griffin. The public is invited to attend.
On Saturday, November 11th, there will be a Veterans Day Program conducted at the Bradley County Veterans Museum, located at 210 North Main Street. This program will consist of a welcome by Harry Lee McCaskill, a prayer by Chaplain Floyd Brown, singing of the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and Veterans Day remarks by Diane Fowler, State President of the GFWC. Randall Herring will provide music and TAPS will be played. The public is invited.
Warren City government will be closed Friday, November 10th in honor of Veterans Day. There will be no city garbage pickup that day. The City of Warren police and fire departments will be fully staffed and operational.
Bradley County Solid Waste and the County Landfill will be closed Friday, November 10th. The Bradley County Courthouse will be open the 10th and closed for Veterans Day Monday, November 13th.
