Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Reports Say Jeff Long No Longer Athletic Director At University of Arkansas

According to multiple media sources Jeff Long is out as the University of Arkansas Athletic Director.  No official announcement has been made yet by the University, but is expected later Wednesday.

Long officially took over as Arkansas AD January 1, 2008.  He remains on the College Football Playoff selection committee, in which he was the initial chairman of in 2014 when the committee itself was first formed.
at 10:18 AM

