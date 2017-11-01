Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Rotary Hears From Simpson of Mainstream Advisors

On October 24th, Bruce Simpson from Mainstreet Advisors in Chicago gave the Rotary Club a presentation on our current economy and indicators we can look at to gauge growth and progress.

Pictured are Rotarian Wayman Mann and Mr Simpson
at 8:53 AM

