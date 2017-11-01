The Warren School Board met in a special called meeting November 1. The board immediately went into executive session to discuss personnel matters. After returning to public session, school board president Jerry Daniels reported that no action was taken by the board.
Mr. Darrel Odom of Odom Peckham Architecture Inc., addressed the board concerning a proposed contract between the Warren School District and Odom Peckham to begin work planning a building project for the District. The contract would authorize Odom Peckham to conduct preliminary design and a cost estimate for new facilities for the school district. The work to be provided by Odom Peckham would be used to apply for State of Arkansas facilities funding and to present to the public. To apply for state funding, the proposal must be submitted by March 1, 2018. By unanimous vote, the board approved the contract. It was noted that the board my cancel the contract at any time and would be liable only for the amount of work done to date.
In another vote, the board approved holding future school elections in the month of May to coincide with other elections and allow the school to share the cost of elections with other governmental entities.
Board members present were Jerry Daniels, Greg Morman, Joey Cathey, Shannon Gorman, and Dr. Kerry Pennington.
