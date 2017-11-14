SEACAC Seeks Board Member for Bradley County Private Sector

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation Governing Board of Directors is seeking to fill the Bradley County Private Sector position on its board. A community meeting will be held to elect a representative to the board. This meeting will be held on November 26, 2017 at 6pm at the Warren Cultural Center, 202 John N Scobey Dr., Warren, AR 71671
A board member must participate in the decision-making, development, planning implementation, and evaluation of the agency programs.
SEACAC governing board is also required to include at least one member with the background or expertise in fiscal management and accounting, early childhood education and development, and a licensed attorney familiar with issues that come before the governing board.
SEACAC follows Titles VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act and is operated, managed and delivers services without regard to age, religion, disability, political affiliation, veteran status, sex, race, color or national origins.
SEACAC serves Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties.
