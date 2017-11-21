Thousands Gather to Remember Clinton Election 25 Years Ago

|Paul Begala and Gregg Reep visit at the 35th anniversary celebration.
|Former President Bill Clinton talks with Gregg Reep, an
Arkansas Traveler who campaigned for Clinton in New Hampshire
25 years ago.
Thousands of people gathered in Little Rock over the past weekend to remember and celebrate the election of Bill Clinton and Al Gore as President and Vice President of the United States 25 years ago. Many hundreds of those in attendance were from Arkansas, but large numbers were from all over the country including California, New York and New Hampshire. Those in Little Rock taking part were supporters, past campaign staff, past members of the Clinton/Gore Administration and friends of the Clintons'. There were several events at the Little Rock Convention Center and the Clinton Presidential Center. Among those present were President Clinton, Secretary Hillary Clinton, campaign strategist James Carville and Paul Begala and 1992 campaign Chairman David Wilhelm. Begala is a contributor to CNN. A large number of "Arkansas Travelers," consisting of Arkansasans who traveled for the Clintons' during their presidential races, gathered in a reunion type atmosphere to reminiscence catch up on each others' lives and talk a little politics about the future.
The theme of the celebration was, "Putting People First" which was the motto of the 1992 campaign. President Clinton and Secretary Clinton both talked about the need to give everyone opportunities and to help raise the living standards of the middle class as well as th hard work of keeping America safe through diplomacy and a strong military. They talked about the need to listen to the voters and to communicate about issues in a truthful manner.
