UA Chancellor Steinmetz Announces Leadership Change in Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz announced today that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Jeff Long will no longer serve in his position effective today and that he has appointed Associate Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Senior Associate Athletics Director Julie Cromer Peoples as interim director of athletics.
The university will honor the provisions of Long’s contract, which currently runs through June 30, 2022.
“The decision to change leadership in our Athletics Department is not an easy one, and was made after great deliberation, discussion and thought, after consultation with the Board of Trustees and President Bobbitt,” said Steinmetz. “Since coming to Fayetteville in 2008, Jeff has led our department with character and integrity and helped move us forward in so many ways. However, over the past year, Jeff has lost the support of many of our fans, alumni, key supporters, and members of the university leadership, support that I believe is critical in our pursuit of excellence. I want to thank Jeff for his commitment and service to our University and to the State of Arkansas and, on behalf of the Razorback Family, I want to wish Jeff and his family all of the best in the future.”
Peoples brings extensive experience to the interim director of Athletics role. She came to Arkansas in 2014, after successful tenures at Indiana University and the NCAA. Among other duties, as a member of the department’s executive leadership team, Peoples directs the sport administrator group responsible for day-to day administration of 19 varsity sports and serves as liaison to the Southeastern Conference. She has been recognized for her outstanding work at both the institutional and national levels. A native of the region, Peoples holds a master’s degree from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University.
The university will identify and announce members of a search committee, representative of the university, to assist Chancellor Steinmetz in the search for a new vice chancellor and director of athletics.
