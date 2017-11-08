UAM Debaters Win Individual Honors At Sooner Showdown Swing Tournament

Blake Adkins of Vilonia and Kyle Hargis of Warren won multiple individual awards for the University of Arkansas at Monticello debate team at the Sooner Showdown Swing Tournament hosted recently by the University of Oklahoma. Adkins, a computer information systems major, was a team debate finalist, professional division semifinalist, and was named the second place debate speaker. Hargis, a communications major, was a team debate finalist, a varsity octofinalist, the fourth place team debate speaker, and the fourth place varsity speaker. Members of the UAM debate team are (from left) Nshyka Shelton of Monticello, Jordan Lakin of Cabot, Gabe McDorman of Sheridan, Blake Adkins, Kyle Hargis, McKenzie McClain of Warren, and Dylan Hargis of Warren. UAM was one of 22 colleges and universities at the competition. Other schools were host Oklahoma, Arkansas State, Arkansas Tech, Butler Community College, Cal State-Long Beach, Central Texas, Drury, East Central Oklahoma, John Brown, Kansas Wesleyan, Northeastern Oklahoma, Oral Roberts, Southeastern Oklahoma, Sterling, Tulsa Community College, UCA, Texas-Tyler, Valdosta State, Wayland Baptist, and Whitworth.
