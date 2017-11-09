UAM To Offer Technical Certification Programs On The Monticello Campus

MONTICELLO, AR — The UAM Colleges of Technology at Crossett and McGehee will begin offering technical certificate courses in hospitality services, health information technology and diesel technology on the Monticello campus beginning with the 2018 spring semester, according to Dr. Peggy Doss, vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Courses in hospitality services and health information technology will be offered at the main campus while diesel technology courses will be offered at UAM's Diesel Training Academy south of campus on U.S. Highway 425.
UAM will offer five courses in hospitality services – Principles of Lodging, Hospitality Management, Culinary Preparation and Presentation, Safety and Sanitation, and Principles of Baking. Health information technology courses to be offered are Medical Coding, Medical Office Procedures, and Anatomy and Physiology. Diesel technology courses will include Brake Systems, Diesel Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems, and Power Trains.
"This is an opportunity to expand our offerings and give those students interested in technical certification the option to take classes in Monticello if they are unable to drive to Crossett or McGehee," said Doss. "The courses we offer in the spring will be administered by both Colleges of Technology. This is a collaborative effort among the three campuses to offer students additional academic pathways and career options on the main campus. It also provides an opportunity for the community to take a course for personal growth."
Linda Rushing, vice chancellor of the Crossett campus, said offering technical courses on the Monticello campus would "serve to expand technical education in southeast Arkansas and provide opportunities for people interested in a fast-track into the job market. These courses are in high-demand fields and anything we can do to provide more opportunity in this region is a positive step."
The hospitality courses will be administered by the Crossett campus with the health information technology courses offered by both campuses. The diesel technology courses will be part of the Diesel Training Academy administered by the McGehee campus. "This is a win for everyone involved," said Bob Ware, vice chancellor of the UAM COT-McGehee. "Anytime we can provide additional career opportunities to the people of this region, we are fulfilling our mission."
Anyone interested in enrolling in the technical courses on the Monticello campus may contact the Office of Academic Affairs at (870) 460-1033 or the Crossett campus at (870) 364-6414.
