Veterans Program at Warren Cultural Center

Presentation of Colors was provided by the Warren High School JROTC followed by the Pledge of Allegiance lead by Destiny Thomas. The Warren High School Choir sang the National Anthem and Bro. Charles Woolley, Pastor of Central Missionary Baptist Church spoke the prayer. A welcome was given by Gwendolyn White and Warren ABC Preschool kids performed several patriotic songs, followed by the introduction fo the speaker by Vanessa Aguileera. The speaker was Command Sergeant Major ( retired ) Jessie Griffin. He talked about the importance of those who serve and protect us and our appreciation for all veterans and those who are serving us currently and will in the future.
The WHS Choir then sang the "Battle Hymn of the Republic" and Will Stracner presented a speed on " Flag " and what it means. A Veteran Tribute Video, put together by the EAST students was shown. The program was closed by the playing of "TAPS" by Mr. Bobby Hagler and the retiring of the Colors.
There was a large crowd on hand and all Veterans were warmly received and shown appreciation.
