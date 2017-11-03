News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
.
Friday, November 3, 2017
Warren School Board
Master Facilities Plan Meeting
Monday, November 16 - 7:00 p.m.
in the administration office meeting
room, 408 Cherry St., Warren
Public imput on the plan will be taken at the meeting.
at
8:52 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment