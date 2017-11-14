News
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
WHS Choir Performs At Rotary Club Program
On November 14th, Katie Kuhn brought the ladies of the Warren High School Choir to perform several songs for the Rotary Club. It was also mentioned that our choir had the highest GPA in the state.
at
8:14 PM
