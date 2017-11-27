WPD Arrest Report For November 20-November 24

Johnie Preston / 1013 Johnston St., Warren, AR / DOB 12-2-63 / Driving on suspended license and expired tags on 11-20-17
Derrick Lewis / 2631 Why 278, Wilmar, AR / DOB 6-26-83 / Driving on suspended license, leaving scene of accident, and failure to maintain control on 11-24-17
Coty Means / 720 W. Pine, Warren, AR / DOB 12-18-85 / Possession of a controlled substance(marijuana) on 11-24-17
Steve Johnathan Acuapa / 610 Millwood, Warren, AR / DOB 5-15-97 / Drivers license suspended and speeding on 11-24-17
Junior Dupree / 802 N. Martin, Warren, AR / DOB 6-18-76 / Drivers license suspended and warrant(Monticello) on 11-24-17
