You're Invited to the Magic of Christmas in Bradley County

GFWC Warren Woman’s Club members invite local residents to the Magic of Christmas in Bradley County. The new Christmas event will be held on Tuesday, December 5th in First Baptist Church’s Activity Center, 310 South Main Street, at 6:30 p.m.
The exciting Christmas gala will feature Christmas Tablescapes. Attendees will be invited to stroll through 24 tables each decorated in a different Christmas theme. Ballots will be given guests for them to choose the best decorated table.
Also featured will be the delicious Dessert Sampling, live entertainment by some great local talent, auction items both live and silent, a very special guest, door prizes and much more.
Warren Woman’s Club members wish you the happiest holiday ever and we hope you will join us on December 5th for this exciting new event.
Tickets for the holiday extravaganza are $10.00 and will be presold by the Warren Woman’s Club members. You may contact any member to purchase a ticket or call 870-226-5456, 870-820-1354 or 870-226-5758 for more information.
