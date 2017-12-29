Accident On Martin Street

Warren Police have investigated a two car accident that occurred December 27th around 11:05 A.M. near 106 N. Martin Street. This is near the intersection of Sturgis and Martin, very near the railroad tracks. A vehicle turned right ( to the South ) from Sturgis onto Martin and struck another vehicle traveling South on Martin. The car traveling South on Martin was in the left lane and the car turning onto Martin crossed over immediately into the left lane, striking the other vehicle. Fortunately no one in either vehicle was hurt.
The driver of the vehicle entering Martin Street stated he did not see the vehicle traveling South. The driver turning onto Martin was found at fault.
