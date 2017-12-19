New Tower on Martin Street

Many people have noticed the new tower that has been put up on Martin Street, near the intersection of Martin and Church. It is on the west side of Martin just south of the St. Market Convenience store.
According to a city of Warren spokesman, the tower is apparently privately owned and has a permit from the Arkansas Highway Department to be installed at the location. It is reported to be a tower that will be able to improve and amplify cell phone signals in the region.
Any additional information will be made available if and when it announced.
According to a city of Warren spokesman, the tower is apparently privately owned and has a permit from the Arkansas Highway Department to be installed at the location. It is reported to be a tower that will be able to improve and amplify cell phone signals in the region.
Any additional information will be made available if and when it announced.
No comments:
Post a Comment