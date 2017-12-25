Arrest Report: December 25, 2017

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Dewayne Harton, 622 Bradley 7 N, Warren, AR 71671, age 49. charged with domestic battery 3rd, terroristic threatening, aggravated assault (12-21-17)
Colton W. Smith, 1112 Jones Drive, Sheridan, AR age 19, charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell (marijuana) instrument of crime, (12-22-17)
Alverio Herrera, 1100 S. Martin, Warren, AR, age 27, charged with defective taillight, DWI, no driver's license, (12-23-17)
