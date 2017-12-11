Arrest Report

Eric Booker, 331 West College Ave., Monticello, AR, age 36, charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, arrested on warrant (12-1-17)
Nathan Lee Howard, 121 Hwy. 189 N, New Edinburg, AR., age 24, charged with drivers license suspended, fictitious tags, no insurance, arrested on warrant from Monticello (12-1-17)
Willie H. McDiarmid, Jr.a, 272 A, Bradley 8, Warren, AR., age 49, charged with possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia (12-4-17)
Demario Blueford, 11 Southern Court, Warren, AR., age 29, charged with residential burglary, battery III domestic (12-5-17)
Cody Williams, 513 Sturgis St., Warren, AR., age 19, charged with possession of controlled substance (12-5-17)
Randyn Young, Camden, AR., age 27, arrested on warrant (12-6-17)
Bobbie Sue Brian, 1157 N. Myrtle St., Warren, AR., age 53, charged with shoplifting, possession Schedule IV, (12-6-17)
Mackenzie Nichols, 40 Brown Ridge Drive, age 22, Charged with shoplifting (12-6-17)
Marcus Finks, Sr., 318 Eaqst Pine St., Warren, age 33, arrested on City of Warren warrant (12-7-17)
Joshua Savage, 407 Halligan St., Warren, AR., age 34, arrested on warrant (12-8-17)
John Alen Hooks, 129 Bradley 20, Warren, AR., age 37, charged with battery 3rd degree (12-10-17)
Nathan Lee Howard, 121 Hwy. 189 N, New Edinburg, AR., age 24, charged with drivers license suspended, fictitious tags, no insurance, arrested on warrant from Monticello (12-1-17)
Willie H. McDiarmid, Jr.a, 272 A, Bradley 8, Warren, AR., age 49, charged with possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia (12-4-17)
Demario Blueford, 11 Southern Court, Warren, AR., age 29, charged with residential burglary, battery III domestic (12-5-17)
Cody Williams, 513 Sturgis St., Warren, AR., age 19, charged with possession of controlled substance (12-5-17)
Randyn Young, Camden, AR., age 27, arrested on warrant (12-6-17)
Bobbie Sue Brian, 1157 N. Myrtle St., Warren, AR., age 53, charged with shoplifting, possession Schedule IV, (12-6-17)
Mackenzie Nichols, 40 Brown Ridge Drive, age 22, Charged with shoplifting (12-6-17)
Marcus Finks, Sr., 318 Eaqst Pine St., Warren, age 33, arrested on City of Warren warrant (12-7-17)
Joshua Savage, 407 Halligan St., Warren, AR., age 34, arrested on warrant (12-8-17)
John Alen Hooks, 129 Bradley 20, Warren, AR., age 37, charged with battery 3rd degree (12-10-17)
No comments:
Post a Comment