Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Blood Drive Planned for Friday, December 29th

A blood drive is scheduled for Friday, December 29th at Bradley County Medical Center in Warren.  Individuals are asked to give blood between the hours of 3:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. 

For additional information contact Sarah Tucker by calling 870-226-4304 or email her at stucker@bcmed.org.  Those donating will receive a free long-sleeve shirt while supplies last.

There is a great need for blood.  Please contribute!
at 12:43 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)