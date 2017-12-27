Blood Drive Planned for Friday, December 29th

A blood drive is scheduled for Friday, December 29th at Bradley County Medical Center in Warren. Individuals are asked to give blood between the hours of 3:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M.
For additional information contact Sarah Tucker by calling 870-226-4304 or email her at stucker@bcmed.org. Those donating will receive a free long-sleeve shirt while supplies last.
There is a great need for blood. Please contribute!
For additional information contact Sarah Tucker by calling 870-226-4304 or email her at stucker@bcmed.org. Those donating will receive a free long-sleeve shirt while supplies last.
There is a great need for blood. Please contribute!
No comments:
Post a Comment