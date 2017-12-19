Bradley County Quorum Adopts County Budget

The nine members of the Bradley County Quorum Court were present December 18th for the monthly meeting of the Court. Sheriff Herschel Tillman provided a report on the amount of funds collected by the Sheriff's Office during 2017 through December 1st. According to the information provided, the following amounts have been brought into the county treasury:
*From District Court=$209,807.99
*From Circuit Court=$80,236.60
*Jail Fund=$35,328.18
The Sheriff also reported that the office has issued 591 tickets and served 919 legal papers. Sixty eight felony cases have been worked and 75 misdemeanor cases. The report informed the JPs that the Sheriff's Office traveled 20,055 miles transporting prisoners and conducting other official business.
Judge McKinney provided a report on road work and solid waste activities for the period January, 2017 through November 30, 2017. He stated the county serves 1726 solid waste customers. He provided the following road information:
*sprayed 131 miles of road side trim
*hauled 70,000 yards of gravel
*sprayed 650 miles of road ditch
*graded 15,600 miles of road
*paved 6.3 miles
*replaced one wooden bridge with a concrete box culvert
*replaced 57 culverts
*bushogged 369 miles
The Judge told the Court that the county owes $125,686.51 for equipment and property being paid for over time. Several items will be paid in full in 2018, one in 2019 and another in 2020.
The Collector's Office reported the $1,968,428.62 of personal property taxes have been collected and $2,900,142.33 in real estate taxes. Over one half million in delinquent taxes have been collected.
The Quorum Court adopted an ordinance approving the county budget for 2018. It is as follows:
General Fund-$2,171,776.93 Rev.
General Fund -$1,855,014.49 Exp.
Road Fund-$2,080,031.00 Rev.
Road Fund-$1,953,865.00 Exp.
Solid Waste-$846,563,00 Rev,
Solid Waste-$787,079.81 Exp.
According to the Judge most county employees were given a 3% raise. The Court approved the entire budget 8-0 with Justice Gorman abstaining. There was no debate or discussion.
In other business, the County Judge asked the Justices to authorize a letter to be sent from the county to the Arkansas Highway Commission, asking the Commission to leave the funding plan intact to spend some $35 million on the I-69 Southwest Bypass around Monticello, for the benefit of the intermodal project. Monticello, Drew County and other Southeast Arkansas counties are seeking to reprogram the $35 million and work on the I-69 project east of Monticello. The matter has been hotly debated within the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Board and other organizations. The Bradley County Quorum Court voted 9-0 to authorize the letter.
No new information was given relating to the state prison project.
