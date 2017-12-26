Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Breaking News: One Dead After Shooting in Bradley County

According to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, one person was killed in a shooting earlier today, December 26, 2017.

The suspect is in custody.  No names have been released at this time.  Salineriverchronicle.com is continuing to monitor the situation and will have more information as it becomes available.
