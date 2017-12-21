Car Accident on Bradley Rd. 96

At around 8:30 A.M. Thursday, December 21st. authorities were dispatched to a one vehicle accident on Bradley Rd. 96 ( commonly referred to as the Bend Rd. ). The vehicle was turned over and the occupant was unable to get out.
Upon arrival by the Bradley County Sheriff's office and the City of Warren Rescue Truck, the occupant was removed and transported to the hospital. It is the unofficial report provided to SRC that the driver did not sustain life threatening injuries.
