City/County Christmas Schedule

According to the City of Warren, there will be no garbage pickup on Monday, December 25th, Christmas Day, and no garbage pickup on Tuesday, December 26th. There will be no collection on New Years Day, January 1, 2018. All other days will be picked up as normally scheduled. The Warren Police Department and Warren Fire Departments will be staffed and open every day. The Warren Municipal Building and the City's solid waste transfer center will be closed December 25th and 26th and January 1, 2018.
Bradley County will have no garbage collection on Friday, December 22nd, Monday, December 25th and Tuesday, December 26th. The Courthouse will be closed the same days ( 22, 25, 26 ).
The County Road Department will work Friday, December 22nd and will be shutdown December 25-29.
