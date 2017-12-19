Deputy City Clerk Jerrye Conto Retires

|Mayor Martin reads proclamation as Mrs. Jerrye listens.
A large crowd of friends, colleagues and family were on hand at the Warren Municipal Building Tuesday, December 19th to honor Mrs. Jerrye Conto upon her retirement as Deputy City Clerk for the City of Warren. Mrs. Conto went to work for the city in April of 1996. She became Deputy Clerk under the guidance of the late City Clerk Bertia Mae Lassiter. She has faithfully and professionally served the people of Warren as Deputy Clerk and for a short time as interim City Clerk. Her primary duties were always handling city payroll.
|Mrs. Jerrye and City Clerk Helen Boswell
During the reception, Mayor Bryan Martin issued a proclamation honoring Mrs. Conto and designated December, 19, 2017 as Jerrye Conto Day in Warren. City Clerk Helen Boswell and City Treasurer Bob Milton both praised Mrs. Conto for the job she has done over the years and for helping them in their duties. Other city employees and department heads were present and all talked about their appreciation for the work she has done.
Mayor Martin thanked Mrs. Conto for her service and wished her all the best in her retirement.
|Mrs. Jerrye and Accountant Bob Milton
No comments:
Post a Comment