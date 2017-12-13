Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Follow Up to City Council Meeting

In the story recently published by SRC relating to the Warren City Council Meeting conducted December 11th, it was reported that the city council adopted the 2018 budget.  Inclulded in that budget was funding for three service contracts.  Even thought the funds were allocated in the budget, the council members had to approve each contract separately.  The amount of each contract was not listed in the story.

After looking into each contract the following information is made available:
1. Contract with Bradley County Chamber of Commerce calls for the city
    to pay the Chamber $24,000.00 for economic services rendered and for
    promotional work on behalf of the city.

2. Contract with Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Committee calls for the city
    to pay the Festival Committee $2000.00 for beneficial services performed to implement
    the 2018 Tomato Festival.


3. Contract with the Bradley County Economic Development Commission calls for the city to pay
    the BCEDC $75,000.00 in monthly installments during 2018 for work performed to recruit
    industry and jobs to the area.  The contract does allow the city to terminate the contract with
    30 days notice.
 

    The $75,000 figure is an increase from $60,000 the city has paid per year for the past few
    years.

    Going back a number of years, the city has paid as much as $150,000 per year.  The city
    council reduced the amount paid several years ago.
     

    The BCEDC is a not for profit entity set up under state law to work on job recruitment and
    economic development for cities and counties.  They are allowed to raise private funds
    through dues and other means.  The building the organization is housed in is the old Arkansas
    Power & Light ( Entergy ) office.  The building was donated to the BCEDC by the power
    company.  The Executive Director is an employee of the BCEDC and the salary is set by the
    BCEDC Board. 

   State law does not require the city to contract with the BCEDC, but provides that option.
   A number of cities in Arkansas use economic organizations to recruit.  Some use other
   methods.
