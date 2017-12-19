Hermitage School Board Meeting

The Hermitage School Board met December 18th to conduct school business. The monthly financial report was approved and administrative reports were given by Mistie McGhee, Rosalynda Ellis, Jade Huitt and Dr. Tracy Tucker. The board then voted to accept the Facilities Resolution, which includes a project to replace the roof on the K-4 building.
Board members then voted to reduce the number of excused absences allowed for students per semester from 7 to 6. This policy will begin January, 2018. There is no cahnge in the policy for unexcused absences.
Dr. Tucker talked about the need to buy new kitchen equipment in the future and led a discussion concerning school improvement initiatives. The board then discussed 45-day progress reports and the 21st CCLC After School program.
After meeting in executive session, the board voted to accept the resignation of Alicia Mann aas Director of the 21st CCLC program and hired Russell Woodard as a substitute bus driver.
