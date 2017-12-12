Informational Meetings to be Held

With the assistance of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), The Southeast Arkansas Regional Solid Waste Management District (SEARSWMD) will be hosting two informational meetings covering the changes to the Waste Tire Program. The Tire Accountability Program will take effect on January 1, 2018 and will replace the previous waste tire law. There are several changes to the program including a different fee structure and tracking system. The SEARSWMD, along with ADEQ will be providing training on the new program at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 19, in Monticello at the Monticello Economic Development Office at 211 West Gaines and at 9:00 am on Wednesday, December 20 in Pine Bluff at the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District Office at 721 S Walnut St. This is an important informational meeting for all new and used tire dealers. If you have any questions please call AC Armstrong at 870-536-1971 or email at aarmstrong@seaedd.org
