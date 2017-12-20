Intermodal Still Battling Railroad Problem

After well over a year of discussion and back and forth among the board membership, the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Board is still discussing and debating how to deal with the issue of building a road across the railroad that runs through the intermodal industrial park located just east of Wilmar, the problem being faced is that the intermodal authority is trying to build a road crossing that is too close to the railroad switch, according to Union Pacific Railroad, which owns the line. While Union Pacific owns the line it is operated by a short line railroad company , Genesee & Wyoming,Inc. At the time the crossing was approved for construction, the short line was operated by Arkansas-Midland Railroad. The bottom line is that the crossing is too close to the rail switch and either the switch or the road crossing must be altered. According to the engineering firm that works for the authority, to relocate the switch could cost as munch as $660,000.00 and to move the road could be in the range of $500,000.00. Several members of the board voiced their opinions that the cost estimates were too high and unreasonable. A spokesperson for the Garver Engineers state these were estimates and included additional engineering cost and construction observation. The requirement of distance between the switch and the crossing is a federal railroad regulation. It cannot be waived. It was noted that the requirement that for every new crossing in a county, one must be abandoned, will not be enforced in this case.
There has been often heated discussion as to who is at fault. Some members blame the engineering firm while others are unhappy with the original short line operator. A meeting is planned on site with the railroad companies, the intermodal board and the engineer to try and reach an agreement as to what should be done and who will pay. Members of the intermodal board stated that the authority does not have the money to either move the switch or relocate the road and board member Freddie Mobley stated he doubted that Warren, Monticello, Bradley County and Drew County will foot the bill. It was suggested that the intermodal authority might drop the crossing project for the the time being and consider it later if an industry or business entity needs access to the southern portion of the intermodal site. This would leave only the northern portion usable at this time.
Several minutes of the meeting were consumed by discussion, that again became intense at times, concerning the issue of the board being given more information about prospects who look at the intermodal site and then locate somewhere else. Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney started the discussion saying he has never been given sufficient information as to why any potential company does not select the intermodal site. He said he knew names often have to be kept confidential but more facts should be provided to the board so they can try to address weaknesses. Nita McDaniels, Director of the Monticello Economic Development Commission, who has been the primary marketer for the site, indicated she always seeks such information when possible.
The board was informed that a letter has been received from the Arkansas Highway Department concerning plans to purchase several acres of right of way from the intermodal authority for the future construction of I-69.
It was reported to the board that timber sales from the intermodal site have netted $31,941.47. That amount has been deducted from the amounts listed as owed by the two cities and two counties. Current amounts shown as owed by each of the intermodal owners is as follows:
*City of Monticello-$22,274.56
*City of Warren-$38,924.37
*Drew County-$23,731.34
*Bradley County-$156,973.94
The authority is expecting money form the state that has been appropriated for intermodals around the state.
The financial report shows a balance owed on a loan from Commercial Bank of $204,147.19.
