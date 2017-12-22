Jackie Ray Harding Retires

|Mayor Martin, Mr. Harding, and Mr. Mike May
Jackie Ray Harding, Recycling Coordinator for the City of Warren is retiring after 16 years of service to the city. Mr. Harding has not only handled the recycling program bur has provided services for the city parks system, the Municipal Building and the Old Armory Building on Martin Street. According to Mayor Bryan Martin he has been an example of dedication and loyalty to the people of Warren and has mentored many city employees. The Mayor issued a proclamation honoring Mr. Harding for his work and the quality of services he performed over the years.
City Building Official/Sanitation Manager Mike May echoed the Mayor's words and talked about the great job Mr. Harding did in working individuals who were working off fines. This benefited the city as well as those paying their debt to the people of Warren.
Mr. Harding thanked the city for giving him a chance years ago. He said he felt good and is not stressed out, but it is time to retire. He was very grateful to Mayor Martin, Mike May, all the members of the administration and his co-workers.
