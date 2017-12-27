Laron Hayes Jr.'s Bond Set At $1,000,000

|Laron Hayes, Jr.
Hayes was arrested by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Warren Police Department yesterday, December 27, 2017 in Warren at a residence on West Central Street. In addition to the 1st degree murder charge, Hayes also has been charged with 1st degree terroristic threatening and aggravated assault.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office has requested the assistance of the Arkansas State Police in conducting the investigation into the death.
