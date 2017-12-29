New Years Schedule For City/County

The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed Monday, January 1, 2018. There will be no county garbage collection that day as well.
The Warren Municipal Building will be closed New Years Day and there will be no city garbage collection. The Emergency Services Building will be open and staffed as always.
