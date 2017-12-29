Reminder of Fire Works Ordinance

All residents of Warren are reminded that fireworks are legal within the city limits of Warren with some restrictions. The shooting of fireworks must cease by 10:00 P.M. except on December 31st and July 4th. Fireworks are to be used safely and should not be utilized on another person's private property without permission. Fire works should not be shot toward another residence or business and caution and safety should always be practiced.
Violation of the fireworks ordinance makes the violator subject to being issued a ticket.
