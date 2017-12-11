School Board Hires Technology Service Technician

The Warren School Board met Monday night for their reagular monthly meeting. After approving the minutes of the previous meeting, the board heard minute messages from each of the building principals and the assistant superintendent. They moved into executive session to discuss personnel matters. Upon returning, they accepted the resignation of Mrs. Tammy Poole as Central Office Secretary effective Dec., 29 and hired Justin Hollingsworth as Technology Service Technician.
The board then approved a contract with South Arkansas Rehabilitation and approved the financial report.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish gave his report to the board.
