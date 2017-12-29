Smith To Coach For Arkansas 2018 Special Olympics Team

Larry Smith, a Teacher Assistant at Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center, has been selected to serve as a coach for the Arkansas team at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games. The games will be held in Seattle, Washington during the first week of July 2018. More than 4,000 athletes and coaches from 50 states and the District of Columbia will participate in the national games. Athletes coached by Larry will compete in individual and team track and field events against other competitors with intellectual disabilities. Larry has worked at the Human Development Center since 2003 and has always had a passion for helping athletes succeed in Special Olympics events.
