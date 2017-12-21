SECAC Board Meets

The regular monthly meeting of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Board was held Tuesday, December 19th in Warren. Normal financial and program reports were presented. Staff of the Arkansas Department of Human Services were present to consult and assist.
Board members were given an update on vacancies to the board, by county, and assignments to committees for 2018 were read. It was noted that plans are underway to select new board members to fill vacancies in early January, 2018. The board was informed that Alether Wright has resigned from the board and Circuit Clerk Cindy Wagnon of Bradley County has stepped down.
The board voted to authorize an application to secure new Head Start Funding.
