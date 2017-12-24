Two Warren Churches Sites of Christmas Giving

Toys and cloths were being distributed by the "Empowerment Community Outreach" organization at the Holy Deliverance Church of God In Christ located on South Myrtle Street. The organization is operated by Danetta Robinson, who works hard to help others.
Across town at the Power House Church of God In Christ, located on West Central Street, members of the church, led by Pastor James Yarbrough, were hard at work providing winter coats and a hot bowl of soup. The members were carrying out their mission with joy and friendliness.
The community of Warren is blessed to be home to many loving and active churches and organizations who care about those in need and act to be of service to them.
No comments:
Post a Comment