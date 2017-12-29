Warren Animal Shelter Has Animals For Adoption

According to the Warren Police Department K-9 Enforcement Officer, the Warren Animal Shelter has a number of dogs available for adoption. The Shelter is near full and needs to find homes for as many as possible as soon as possible.
Anyone wishing to adopt a dog should contact the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703. Please call as quickly as possible.
All residents of Warren are reminded that it is illegal for dogs to run free in the City Limits. All dogs should be properly secured at all times. It is also required that all domestic animals be properly cared for with food, water and shelter. Any violation is subject to arrest and fine. The city urges all animal owners to take care of their pets and any other animal they own or care for.
