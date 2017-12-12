Warren City Council Adopts Budget for 2018

The Warren City Council meet in regular session December 11 and conducted monthly business as well as approved the 2018 budget and several contracts for the coming year. The city budget runs January 1-December 31.
The meeting began by the council approving the monthly and year to date financial statement, reviewing the city and county sales tax revenues and the report from the District Court. Mayor Martin told the council members that the city sales tax is up around 3% for the year and the county sales tax has increased about 4%.
Leah St. John, who chaired the Christmas parade for the Chamber of Commerce, reported on the success of the parade and activities. Council members voiced their appreciation for a job well done and stated it was the best parade they have witnessed in several years. Mrs. St. John reported that the crowd was estimated at 2000.
John Wilkerson, an attorney for the Arkansas Municipal League, who is representing the city in a civil suit involving a shooting incident a few years ago addressed the council. Mr. Wilkerson updated the council on the suit and the city's options. The council voted to authorize $15,000.00 to be used to attempt to settle the suit. Municipal League Insurance covers a majority of any potential loss. It was noted that sometimes it is best to settle even if the city believes it is innocent of any wrong doing, which is the case in this instance. A settlement might save the city money.
Mr. Rochelle from Boyd Street was again at the meeting asking the city to force the clean up of property adjacent to his residence. Apparently the land consist of a wooded area and the city does not believe it has the legal right under its current ordinances to enforce the cleanup. Several members voiced their understanding of Mr. Rochelle's concerns. No action was taken.
The council voted to approve a contract with Bond Engineers for the design and construction supervision of the new rifle and pistol shooting range to be built adjacent to the existing trap and skeet range belonging to the city. Grants funds from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will pay for most of the project.
Len Blaylock, III presented the Bradley Count Economic Development Commission activities report. He talked about the I-69 project, energy savings program and planning for the BCEDC annual meeting in January. Council Member Burks asked what the organization is doing to recruit jobs. Mr. Blaylock responded that the lack of an available workforce must be addressed and he will be working to build the economy.
The council voted 5-0, with one member absent, to authorize a letter from the city to the Arkansas Highway Commission, stating that Warren's position is to leave the I-69 plan as is and to spend available federal funds to construct the I-69 portion of the southwest bypass around Monticello. Monticello interest, along with those in Desha, Chicot and Ashley are pushing for the funding to be moved to construct portions of I-69 east of Monticello. The issue has been contentious among the region for several weeks.
The Police Committee recommended pay step increases for two police officers who have been promoted. The Fire Committee announced that Clayton Ashcraft and Bryan Meeks have been approved by the Civil Service Commission as volunteer firemen.
The council then voted to condemn properties at 1015 Phillips and 1018 Rich street and order them cleaned up in accordance to law. Building Official Mike May stated he believed both were in violation of the law.
The Community and Economic Development Committee recommended approval of the contract to conduct additional renovation to the rail road depot. The contract was authorized by the council.
The Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Council Member Dorothy Henderson, submitted a proposed 2018 budget for consideration. This included the general fund, street fund and other special funds. The budget was adopted which included a 2% raise for employees. Another ordinance setting the salaries for elected officials for 2018 was also approved. A contract with Callaway Oil was approved.
The members then approved the 2018 contract with the Bradley County Economic Development Commission for the calendar year 2018. It was noted that the contract was slightly up form 2017, to help cover increased expenses for the organization. Several council members voiced some concern. Mayor Martin told the members that they have a right to cancel the contract with thirty days notice.
Contracts with the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Committee for 2018 were also approved. Further information will be provided on the amount of each contract.
Reports of all city boards and commissions that met in November, were provided for the council's review. The Warren Housing Authority submitted it's minutes and reports on the Twin Rivers Housing units.
Council Member Burks stated he wanted the city to do something, or help do something, to honor the 2017 Lumberjack Football Team for their championship type season. He voiced his concern over the way the title game ended Saturday. Mayor Martin and all the members indicated they agreed with Mr. Burks and are appreciative of the efforts and character of the team and coaches.
The council voted to pay all bills for November, 2017 and to meet again January 8, 2018.
