Warren Facility Invests in State of the Art Equipment

The new LICO system is more technologically advanced and will allow a more stream lined process of ripping lumber. This system will allow for continued growth in the specialty market. It will also contribute to a larger variety and volume of raw materials, help diversify the products available, increase production and improve lead times for the customer.
Ouachita Hardwood Flooring started operations in 2005 in Warren in the former Armstrong/Sykes plant. The engineered flooring company, Townsend Flooring, Inc. was added in 2011. Both companies make high quality unfinished hardwood flooring and their products are sold under the Maxwell Hardwood Flooring, Inc. banner.
The facilitiy houses 180,000 square feet of space. The expansion is the largest capital improvement in Ouachita history. Owners, Shay Dugal and Wil Maxwell have stated that once the new rip system is installed, their facility will be 100% occupied. The expansion is expected to add 10 to 15 new jobs.
Dugal remarked, “We have a tremendous work force and a great support system from our team at Maxwell, from the city of Warren and from our community. Our relationships with our suppliers and customers are good and all of these factors contribute to our success and growth. We are looking forward to what the future holds here at Ouachita and Townsend.”
No comments:
Post a Comment