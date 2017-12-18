WPD Arrest Report From December 10-17, 2017

John Alen Hooks / 129 Bradley 20, Warren, AR / DOB 3-9-80 / Battery 3rd Degree on 12-10-17
Brett Carlton Odom / 427 Burnett Rd., Warren, AR / DOB 9-25-92 / Warrant-City of Warren, order of detention on 12-16-17
Florenciano Ramirez-Sanchez / 932 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR / DOB 11-28-77 / Breaking and entering, public intoxication on 12-17-17
