Arrest Report, January 1, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Roberto Rodriguez, 1100 N. Martin Lot #`12, Warren, AR, age 39, arrested on warrant, (12-25-17)
Laron Hayes, Jr. 128 Bradley 955, Hermitage, AR., age 36, murder and other charges (12-26-17)
TyMarkez Calbert, 911 Abernathy St., Warren, AR., age 27, Arrested on warrant City of Warren (12-27-17)
Jesse A. James, 507 Howard St., Warren, AR., age 23, Driver's License Suspended (12-29-17)
Tina Marie Burns, 119 Bradley 70A, Banks, AR., age 51, charged with driving on suspended license, driving on highway (12-29-17)
Willie M. Turner, 119 Banks Road 70A, Banks, AR., age 49, charged with driving on highway (12-29-17)
