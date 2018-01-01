Artwork from 56th Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition to be exhibited at Bradley County Historical Museum

The Arkansas Arts Center, the state’s premiere center for visual and performing arts, Statewide ArtsReach Programs presents a traveling exhibition of artwork from the 56th Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition. A representation of the creative efforts of young Arkansas artists in grades K – 12 will be exhibited during the month of January at the Bradley County Historical Museum located on Ash Street in Warren.
Young Arkansas Artists on Tour features a selection of works from the 56th Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition at the Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock. The annual exhibition is organized by the Arkansas Arts Center with the cooperation of the Arkansas Department of Education. Teachers from 124 schools across the state submitted 495 artworks for consideration. A panel of art professionals selected the top eight works per grade which were exhibited at the Arkansas Arts Center May 16 – July 23, 2017.
Dolores Justus, owner of Justus Fine Art Gallery in Hot Springs, Arkansas, selected the awards for the exhibition. She selected one “Best of Class” and two “Honorable Mention” awards for each grade level. Monetary awards, funded by Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Mid-Southern Watercolorists, were given to support each winner’s arts program.
Arkansas Arts Center programs are supported in part by: the City of Little Rock; the City of North Little Rock; the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau; and the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
This exhibition is one of several traveling exhibitions available for scheduling through the Arts Center’s State Services Department. Other touring programs are also available for booking: the Artmobile – a 40-foot mobile gallery containing an exhibition of original works from the permanent collection, traveling exhibitions of works from the Arts Center permanent collection, and the Children’s Theatre on Tour – a professional touring theatre company. Information for these and other programs at the Arts Center can be obtained by calling (501)396-0350.
