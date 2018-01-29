Monday, January 29, 2018

Bradley County Genealogy Society Meets

A nice size crowd was present to hear Sam Johnson make a presentation on the community of Jersey, Arkansas.  Sam and his wife Rita Fudge, who graduated from Warren High School were on hand as Sam gave a very interesting history of the families who made up Jersey over the years and discussed their many contributions to Bradley County.  He talked about the Anders, Orman, Hairston and Wheeler families as well as a number of others.  Christy Ward assisted with the program and went into some detail on Nimrod Wheeler and the impact he and his family had on the county and even the City of Warren. 

When asked how Jersey got it's name, Mr. Johnson indicated it was related to a Jersey cow and that was his story.  He also talked about the roll his family played in the early years of the tomato industry in Bradley County. 

The audience seemed to enjoy the program and asked a number of questions.  The next meeting of the Society is set for February 25th at 2:00 P.M. at the Bradley County Veterans Museum.  Mary Walker Green will be the program and will speak about Union Hill Church located on West Central Street in Warren and the roll it has played in the religious work of the African-American community throughout the history of Warren.  February is Black history month.

