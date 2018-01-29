Bradley County Genealogy Society Meets

When asked how Jersey got it's name, Mr. Johnson indicated it was related to a Jersey cow and that was his story. He also talked about the roll his family played in the early years of the tomato industry in Bradley County.
The audience seemed to enjoy the program and asked a number of questions. The next meeting of the Society is set for February 25th at 2:00 P.M. at the Bradley County Veterans Museum. Mary Walker Green will be the program and will speak about Union Hill Church located on West Central Street in Warren and the roll it has played in the religious work of the African-American community throughout the history of Warren. February is Black history month.
