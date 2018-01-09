Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Bradley County Historical Museum and GFWC Warren Woman's Club to Host Art Exhibit

The Bradley County Historical Museum and the GFWC Warren Woman’s Club will be hosting the Arkansas Arts Center’s “Young Arkansas Artists” Exhibit at the Museum beginning this month.
The Young Arkansas Artists competition is for Arkansas students from Kindergarten through 12th grade and is held each year to showcase Arkansas talented young people.  The winning art works are included in a traveling Art Exhibit that travels the state for the following year. 
Each year, since 2008, the BCH Museum and the Warren Woman’s Club have participated in presenting this exhibit to hundreds of students in our area.  The exhibit has been well received by local and surrounding area educators.  Art teachers enthusiastically endorse the program and use the works to help teach interpretation and techniques to the local art students. 
This year, the show features art work by 2 area students.  Warren 3rd grader Kelby Robertson, son of Cody and Jana Robertson of Warren and Woodlawn 12th grader Laura Sawyer, daughter of Eldon and Retha Sawyer were winners in the competition.   We are excited to have local artists, along with 2 El Dorado students included this year’s exhibit. 
If you would like to schedule a visit to view the exhibit, you may call:  870-226-5457, 870-226-2777 or 870-820-7690.

