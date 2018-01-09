Bradley County Historical Museum and GFWC Warren Woman's Club to Host Art Exhibit

The Young Arkansas Artists competition is for Arkansas students from Kindergarten through 12th grade and is held each year to showcase Arkansas talented young people. The winning art works are included in a traveling Art Exhibit that travels the state for the following year.
Each year, since 2008, the BCH Museum and the Warren Woman’s Club have participated in presenting this exhibit to hundreds of students in our area. The exhibit has been well received by local and surrounding area educators. Art teachers enthusiastically endorse the program and use the works to help teach interpretation and techniques to the local art students.
If you would like to schedule a visit to view the exhibit, you may call: 870-226-5457, 870-226-2777 or 870-820-7690.
