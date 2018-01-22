Bradley County Pink Tomato Eestival is Named as Fianlist in Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

The nominations were submitted in the fall, and winners will be revealed at a reception and induction ceremony Tuesday, March 6 in Little Rock at the Ron Robinson Theater. The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m.
The reception and induction ceremony are open to the public. Tickets are $20 each and can be reserved by emailing Shelby Brewer at shelbybrewer@arkansas.gov or by calling 501-324-9349 no later than February 26. More information can be found at the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame website ArkFoodHOF.com.
Food-Themed Events Finalists include:
Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival (Bradley County)
Hope Watermelon Festival (Hempstead County)
International Greek Food Festival (Pulaski County)
Gillett Coon Supper (Arkansas County)
World Championship Duck Gumbo Cook Off (Arkansas County)
