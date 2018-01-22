Monday, January 22, 2018

Bradley County Pink Tomato Eestival is Named as Fianlist in Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

It should be no surprise to the citizens of Bradley County that the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival has been named a finalist in the Themed Event Category of the 2018 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Awards which is a part of the Department of Arkansas Heritage that was begun in 2016.

The nominations were submitted in the fall, and winners will be revealed at a reception and induction ceremony Tuesday, March 6 in Little Rock at the Ron Robinson Theater.  The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m.



The reception and induction ceremony are open to the public.  Tickets are $20 each and can be reserved by emailing Shelby Brewer at shelbybrewer@arkansas.gov or by calling 501-324-9349 no later than February 26.  More information can be found at the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame website ArkFoodHOF.com.

Food-Themed Events Finalists include:
Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival (Bradley County)
Hope Watermelon Festival (Hempstead County)
International Greek Food Festival (Pulaski County)
Gillett Coon Supper (Arkansas County)
World Championship Duck Gumbo Cook Off (Arkansas County)



